Voting for the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections began at 9am today and will run until 6pm.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 5,700 voters are casting their ballots to choose 723 members from 856 candidates across 31 contested subsectors.

At the Harbour Road Sports Centre polling station in Wan Chai, which serves the largest number of voters, crowds gathered before doors opened at 9am, while candidates and campaign teams canvassed outside.

Legal sector lawmaker Nick Chan Hiu-fung said the identity verification and voting procedures were smooth, taking only about two minutes.

Chan noted that the election atmosphere was vibrant, with many voters arriving early. He added that he would vote for candidates who prioritise Hong Kong’s long-term well-being and serve the public, expressing confidence that those elected would carry broad representation.

Another voter said increased competition across many subsectors this year shows more people are aspiring to serve the community, giving voters more choices. The voter expressed confidence that elected members would carefully study candidates' platforms before casting their ballots in next year’s chief executive election.

Chris Tang

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected polling stations at the Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui and on Harbour Road, without taking questions. Uniformed police officers patrolled outside the venues while Civil Aid Service personnel assisted voters.

Five ordinary polling stations and two dedicated polling stations are operating across the city today.

Across the five sectors, comprising a total of 36 subsectors, there are 982 elected seats. Five subsectors were uncontested, resulting in 259 candidates being elected unopposed. This marks a sharp drop from the 23 uncontested subsectors in the previous term.



