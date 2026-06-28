Security chief urges rehab offenders to 'bounce back until the final whistle' with Cape Verde as inspiration

As Cape Verde kicked their way into the World Cup against all odds, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung encouraged rehabilitated offenders to turn their lives around in their second half.

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Tang's encouragement came as he officiated the "Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation – Hong Kong Reunification Futsal Tournament" at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, he noted that the most touching moments in football are the persistent attempts by players to change the outcome until the final whistle.

He pointed to the recent example of Cape Verde, which fought their way into the final 32 of the World Cup without world-class players or sufficient resources.

Drawing a parallel between football and life, he reminded participants that a setback, a mistake, or a deficit does not mean the game is over, stressing that everyone can start over anytime to reach a new peak.

"With persistence and the backing of your loved ones, you can definitely restart, deliver a strong second half, and score again," he said.

Tang, alongside Eric Fok Kai-shan, chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong,participated in an exhibition match with stakeholders from different sectors.

The event also included a youth uniformed group invitational and a supporting organization invitational competition under the Correctional Services Department's "Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation" Football Training Programme.

In collaboration with the Hong Kong Playground Association and the Football Association of Hong Kong, the programme aims to provide learning opportunities for persons in custody and rehabilitated individuals, expand their social networks, build capabilities, and reshape self-identity through sports to support reintegration.