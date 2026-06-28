logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Security chief urges rehab offenders to 'bounce back until the final whistle' with Cape Verde as inspiration

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

As Cape Verde kicked their way into the World Cup against all odds, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung encouraged rehabilitated offenders to turn their lives around in their second half. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tang's encouragement came as he officiated the "Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation – Hong Kong Reunification Futsal Tournament" at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Sunday. 

Speaking at the event, he noted that the most touching moments in football are the persistent attempts by players to change the outcome until the final whistle. 

He pointed to the recent example of Cape Verde, which fought their way into the final 32 of the World Cup without world-class players or sufficient resources. 

Drawing a parallel between football and life, he reminded participants that a setback, a mistake, or a deficit does not mean the game is over, stressing that everyone can start over anytime to reach a new peak. 

"With persistence and the backing of your loved ones, you can definitely restart, deliver a strong second half, and score again," he said.

Tang, alongside Eric Fok Kai-shan, chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong,participated in an exhibition match with stakeholders from different sectors. 

The event also included a youth uniformed group invitational and a supporting organization invitational competition under the Correctional Services Department's "Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation" Football Training Programme.

In collaboration with the Hong Kong Playground Association and the Football Association of Hong Kong, the programme aims to provide learning opportunities for persons in custody and rehabilitated individuals, expand their social networks, build capabilities, and reshape self-identity through sports to support reintegration.

Chris Tang Ping-keungrehabilitated persons

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
NPC to review Hong Kong Jurisdiction Bill for redeveloped Huanggang Port next Tue
NEWS
16-06-2026 17:21 HKT
‘1+1+1 greater than 3’: Guangdong, HK, Macao test cross-border rescue in joint drill
NEWS
21-05-2026 18:23 HKT
About 600 Wang Fuk Court families await second visit as new round of returns begins
NEWS
23-04-2026 13:51 HKT
Call handling ‘not ideal’ in Wang Fuk Court fire, security chief vows upgrades
NEWS
17-04-2026 13:03 HKT
Chris Tang covers ground and spins for city's fortune at Che Kung Temple
NEWS
18-02-2026 16:02 HKT
Security chief affirms seatbelt safety, promises more convenient law after reintroduction
NEWS
01-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Chris Tang rebuts Washington Post and WSJ on Jimmy Lai case
NEWS
17-12-2025 22:11 HKT
Two overseas ‘subversive’ groups officially banned in HK
NEWS
02-12-2025 14:20 HKT
Asia-Pacific water rescue specialists gather in HK for international technical exchange
NEWS
25-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Security chief moves to ban “Hong Kong Parliament” and independence group
NEWS
25-11-2025 16:37 HKT
Young boy dies from suspected heatstroke at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground
NEWS
27-06-2026 20:16 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.