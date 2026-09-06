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NEWS

Chris Tang urges civil servants to embrace 'Yan'an spirit' during national studies visit

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung is leading a delegation to Yan'an in Shaanxi province for a national studies program organized for Security Bureau personnel at the China Executive Leadership Academy Yan'an (CELAP).

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Having arrived on Saturday, Tang shared on social media that he has visited Yan’an multiple times, describing the revolutionary cradle as a place to study history and reflect on one’s original aspiration.

Tang encouraged participating civil servants to apply the foundational ethos of "serving the people"—the core principle behind the "Yan'an spirit"—to their everyday duties, urging them to seek truth from facts and avoid superficial slogans.

He highlighted that the national studies program offers a rare learning opportunity, combining conventional classroom lectures with on-site experiential teaching to allow civil servants to engage with history firsthand.

Tang stressed that civil servants are not merely administrators, but first and foremost public servants. When confronting challenges, they should demonstrate accountability and courage, while remaining bold in thought, experimentation, and innovation when navigating new circumstances.

Over the coming week of training, Tang said he hopes Security Bureau personnel from various disciplines will internalize the Yan'an spirit, reconnect with their initial motivation for entering public service, and apply the insights gained upon their return to Hong Kong.

He urged all participants to study diligently, reiterating that “serving the people” must remain a concrete daily commitment rather than an empty catchphrase.

Chris Tang Ping-keungHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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