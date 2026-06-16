NPC to review Hong Kong Jurisdiction Bill for redeveloped Huanggang Port next Tue

A draft bill authorizing Hong Kong jurisdiction over the newly redeveloped Huanggang Port is set for review by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), scheduled to convene next Tuesday.

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The legislative session will run from June 23 to 26 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Once operational, the redeveloped Huanggang Port will implement a streamlined “collaborative inspection and joint clearance” model. This co-location arrangement is expected to drastically reduce border crossing times for passengers from approximately 30 minutes to just five.

It is understood that the main building has completed construction, with clearance equipment now undergoing testing.

As the sole 24-hour land boundary crossing between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, the upgraded facility is designed to handle an average of 200,000 daily passenger trips, with peak capacity reaching up to 300,000.

In an earlier revelation, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said authorities are moving at full speed to finalize the opening date after the NPC Standing Committee authorizes the "co-location arrangement."

Accounting for subsequent local legislative procedures in Hong Kong, sources indicate that the streamlined clearance service is on track to debut as early as late July.

Additionally, the meeting agenda will cover other Hong Kong-related issues, including updates on the pilot scheme allowing Hong Kong and Macau lawyers to practice in nine mainland cities within the Greater Bay Area.