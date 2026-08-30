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New Huanggang Port tests 20,000 travelers in stress drill

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Authorities conduct a 20,000-person stress drill at the new Huanggang Port ahead of its opening.
Authorities conduct a 20,000-person stress drill at the new Huanggang Port ahead of its opening.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government conducted the second cross-boundary stress test yesterday at the new Huanggang Port with relevant Shenzhen units ahead of its official opening.

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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the drill on-site and chaired a review meeting with participating departments. 

The exercise evaluated peak carrying capacity, vehicle clearance, and interdepartmental coordination to ensure safe, smooth operations and a positive passenger experience upon commissioning.

More than 20,000 civil servants from over 70 bureaux and departments were mobilised to simulate sustained peak flows. The exercise featured a "crowd concentrated-flow test," releasing large batches of participants several times within short intervals through "collaborative inspection" automated channels and manual counters. 

Marking a first for the port, the drill tested "joint one-stop" vehicle clearance lanes. Participating private vehicles completed cyclical trials involving more than 1,000 trips, undergoing real-time tests for lane system integration, traffic management, and passenger disembarkation procedures.

Cross-boundary emergency mechanisms were also tested, with the Fire Services Department conducting a drill simulating an electric vehicle catching fire.

Relevant units from Hong Kong and Shenzhen will meet to review passenger and vehicular traffic management, emergency response, and collaborative mechanisms to further refine operational arrangements. 

new Huanggang PortChris Tang Ping-keung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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