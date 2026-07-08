Election Committee subsector elections set for Nov 22

The 2026 Election Committee subsector ordinary elections will be held on November 22, with voting hours from 9am to 6pm, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said in a paper submitted to the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

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The Electoral Affairs Office is studying arrangements for polling stations, including setting up a dedicated station for those remanded or detained by law enforcement agencies other than the Correctional Services Department. Dedicated stations may also be set up inside correctional institutions for inmates and remand prisoners, with voting hours from 9am to 4pm.

The electronic poll register system will be enhanced with a "three-level confirmation" mechanism, with reviews by core system development and technical advisory committees, as well as independent load and stress testing by a third-party contractor.

About 1,000 serving civil servants with prior election experience will be recruited to staff polling stations on election day. The office will provide training courses, videos and simulation exercises to familiarise staff with the systems and procedures.