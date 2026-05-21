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NEWS

‘1+1+1 greater than 3’: Guangdong, HK, Macao test cross-border rescue in joint drill

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A large-scale joint emergency response exercise involving Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao began in Macao on Thursday morning, with high-rise firefighting included for the first time.

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The drill, named Liancheng-2026, was held under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Emergency Response and Rescue Operational Plan, aiming to strengthen cross-border emergency management and rescue coordination.

In a social media post, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the exercise marked the third time the three regions had tested cross-border emergency collaboration.

Tang said the drill, held in the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, included a high-rise firefighting scenario for the first time, taking into account the dense urban environment of the Greater Bay Area.

He added that the exercise enabled a comprehensive review of resource-sharing arrangements, emergency mobilization and coordination mechanisms across the Greater Bay Area, strengthening rescue capabilities under extreme conditions.

“With Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao working together, I am sure the power of ‘1+1+1 greater than 3’ will be unleashed,” Tang wrote.

Tang said the three regions would continue to work closely together, from prevention to disaster response, to safeguard the lives of residents in the Greater Bay Area.

Chris Tang Ping-keungjoint emergency response exercise

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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