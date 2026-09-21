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Chris Tang cites practical hurdles to adding CCTV after fatal Yuen Long dog attack

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung says installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the site of a suspected fatal dog attack in Yuen Long is impractical, as the devices lack deterrent effects on animals.

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A 27-year-old woman died after she was reportedly chased by multiple dogs while cycling home along Pok Wai South Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was found collapsed next to her bicycle and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Tang expressed sorrow over the incident and noted that he is familiar with the area, having previously lived in Fairview Park and worked in the Yuen Long Police District. He often cycled along the same road in his youth and did not encounter aggressive stray dogs at the time, though he notes the situation may have changed over the years.

Chris Tang
Chris Tang

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the vicinity, which captured the woman being chased but did not record the actual attack. Tang says preliminary examinations suggest her fatal injuries were caused by animals, and a formal autopsy will be conducted.

Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) launched a joint operation on Sunday to capture stray and potentially aggressive dogs in the area. Authorities will use scientific methods, including examining the mouths and bodies of the captured animals, to gather residual evidence.

When asked about the possibility of installing more cameras at the location, Tang cited practical difficulties. He explains the government's SmartView scheme primarily targets high-risk areas for crime prevention. Because Pok Wai South Road has a low crime rate, adding cameras purely for security purposes would be disproportionate.

"Even a thief would be deterred by a CCTV camera and refrain from committing a crime, but dogs do not know you have installed a camera and decide not to bite," Tang says. He acknowledges public calls to track the incident through footage but stresses the government must carefully balance public safety with resource allocation when planning camera locations.

 

Yuen LongChris Tang Ping-keungdog attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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