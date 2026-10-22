Chris Tang promises to showcase city's strength and vitality at Interpol assembly

Hong Kong will make every effort to display the city's vitality and institutional strengths when it hosts the Interpol General Assembly for the first time later this year, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Thursday.

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His remarks came after a meeting with a delegation led by Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza to discuss preparations for the assembly.

Scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3, the 94th Interpol General Assembly is expected to draw more than 1,000 police chiefs, senior government officials, and law enforcement agency heads representing member jurisdictions across the globe.

In an online update detailing the discussions, Tang highlighted Interpol's vital role as a premier multilateral platform for cross-border policing, emphasizing its longstanding contributions toward combating transnational crime and safeguarding international security.

He noted that the selection of Hong Kong as the host venue underscores widespread international recognition of the city's professional policing standards, administrative competence, and extensive global connections.

The security minister also referenced an earlier exchange with Urquiza during the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, last month, adding that preparatory work for the flagship assembly has advanced smoothly.

Beyond the formal proceedings and security coordination, Tang expressed hope that visiting delegates and dignitaries will take the opportunity to immerse themselves in Hong Kong's distinctive cultural landscape and dynamic urban environment during their stay.