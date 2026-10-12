Over 5,100 travelers pass through New Huanggang Port on opening morning

More than 5,100 inbound and outbound travelers and 953 vehicles passed through the redeveloped Huanggang Port in the first two hours of its opening morning, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

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The figures, recorded up to 8.30am, represented a 60 percent increase in passenger throughput and a 30 percent rise in vehicular traffic compared to the same period in the past. Earlier in the morning, official data showed that by 8am, 1,200 travelers had taken public transport to head northbound, while nearly 2,000 traveled southbound.

Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki noted that all immigration counters were fully opened during the early morning hours to allow swift clearance and help staff familiarize themselves with the new workflows.

He added that opening on a Monday—following the National Day Golden Week—provided a lighter traffic window for staff adaptation before the upcoming Chung Yeung Festival holiday peak.

Cross-border bus operators reported smooth traffic for early coaches travelling from urban Hong Kong to the port, with passenger clearance taking less time than under the previous arrangement.

Eddie Choi Shun-kei, chairman of the Hong Kong Non-Franchised Bus Association, said on a radio program that passenger flow remained manageable on the weekday, supported by clear official signage and orderly arrangements.

With the three-day Chung Yeung Festival long weekend approaching, Choi expects passenger flow at the port to reach a new post-opening high. He added that the association will urge authorities to extend the $2 transport concession scheme to cross-border buses, enabling elderly passengers to enjoy discounted fares comparable to franchised buses.