The newly introduced 20-kilometer category of Oxfam Trailwalker took place on Saturday, the second day of the event, drawing more than 1,000 participants in four-person teams from Tai Mo Shan to Harrow International School Hong Kong in Tuen Mun.

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Created to mark Oxfam Hong Kong's 50th anniversary and broaden public participation alongside the traditional 100-kilometer MacLehose Trail route, the day featured officials and lawmakers, a first-time appearance by actor Chow Yun-fat, and a post-finish marriage proposal.

Officials, lawmakers, and top finishers in the 20-kilometer race

Director of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Mickey Lai Kin-ming joined Legislative Council members Perry Yiu, Vincent Cheng, and Judy Chan in the 20-kilometer event. Lai noted that taking part supported Oxfam while promoting sections eight, nine, and ten of the MacLehose Trail as prime hiking and countryside spots. Yiu described the day as bringing the best trails together with ideal weather to encourage more promotion of country parks and hiking routes for ecotourism.

The first team across the finish line in the 20-kilometer category—comprising Kai-sun, Cheuk-kiu, Hoi-yau, and Jason—completed the course in roughly one hour and 53 minutes. Regular trail runners who entered to try a new event—the teammates began scouting the route and training for the distance six months earlier. They noted that the cooler weather felt quite chilly and required longer warm-ups, though manageable, and said their time beat their scouting pace and exceeded expectations.

Chow Yun-fat's first Trailwalker outing

Hong Kong film star Chow Yun-fat competed in the 20-kilometer category with running club teammates for his first Oxfam Trailwalker appearance. He said the weather felt comfortable and enjoyed chatting and snacking with teammates along the way, while remarking that section nine involved descending and then climbing back up, making the walk noticeably tough.

Chow explained that he joined mainly to show support for Oxfam ambassador Raymond Wong, firmly ruled out attempting the 100-kilometer distance in the future, and said he would see how things go regarding another 20-kilometer run after finding it demanding to tackle three sections in one go despite practicing segments separately.

Muddy conditions test 100-kilometer participants

Among those completing the 100-kilometer route on Saturday morning was first-time participant Jimmy, who said recent low temperatures and rain affected his team's performance. He likened stages two, three, and four to mud wrestling, noting that the ground felt like a swamp and sapped considerable energy. Although his team originally aimed to finish within 24 hours and ended up taking 26 hours, he felt the result was acceptable given the tough conditions and was pleased to still have enough strength to run over the final few kilometers.