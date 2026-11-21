The Hong Kong Observatory canceled the cold weather warning at 6am on Saturday after issuing it the previous morning at 11.15am.

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While temperatures are expected to edge upward over the next two days, a fresh northeast monsoon arriving on Tuesday will trigger a notable midweek temperature drop across the territory.

Brief weekend warmup ahead of Tuesday monsoon

According to the Observatory, a fresh to strong easterly airstream will affect the coast of southern China over the next couple of days, bringing increased cloud cover and a slight rise in temperatures. For Saturday afternoon, conditions are forecast to be mainly fine and very dry with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds, gradually turning cloudier tonight.

Under the nine-day weather forecast, Sunday, will turn warmer with temperatures ranging between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius under mainly cloudy skies, accompanied by one or two light rain patches later in the day.

Temperatures will climb further on Monday, reaching a high of 24 degrees and a low of 21 degrees with cloudy skies and isolated showers.

Temperatures to plunge by midweek before weekend recovery

The Observatory expects a northeast monsoon to reach the south China coast on Tuesday, bringing cooler weather and a few showers through the middle of next week. Tuesday's minimum temperature will dip to 18 degrees, representing a six-degree drop from Monday's daytime high.

The chill will deepen on Wednesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 16 and 20 degrees alongside cloudy skies, occasional showers, and cool mornings and evenings.

Automated regional forecasts indicate that the New Territories will be noticeably cooler during the midweek cold spell. Most areas across the region will see temperatures around 16 to 17 degrees on Tuesday before dropping another degree on Wednesday, when Sheung Shui and Tin Shui Wai are forecast to fall to 15 degrees and Ta Kwu Ling could dip as low as 14 degrees.

Conditions are expected to improve toward the end of next week as the monsoon moderates slightly over the Guangdong coast.

By next Saturday, November 28, skies will become mainly fine and dry during the day with highs climbing back to 26 degrees, followed by sunny intervals and temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees on next Sunday, November 29.