After a long day of work, there is perhaps no better way to reward oneself than by winding down over a relaxed dinner, enjoying a casual drink with colleagues, or sharing a romantic late-night moment with a partner.

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This month, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has launched the "Hong Kong Gourmet Month" to celebrate this culinary comfort.

Partnering with over 400 restaurants, bars, and dining outlets across the city, the campaign features limited-time offers and specialty menus that have drawn enthusiastic participation from local businesses.

At the heart of the campaign is the "After 9 Night-Time Food Map," which highlights the city's rich late-night dining culture. Bringing together more than 60 eateries and nightlife hotspots, the map offers exclusive promotions after 9pm.

Many participating venues have crafted highly inventive dishes and drinks for the occasion, ranging from an East-meets-West curry fishball creation at a luxury hotel to nostalgic, childhood-inspired cocktails in Central, providing locals and tourists alike with a taste of Hong Kong's diverse nightlife.

A nostalgic hotpot haven under the bridge

Hotpot is a beloved staple of Hong Kong dining, and those walking past the Canal Road Flyover might follow the rhythmic sounds of traditional "villain hitting" to discover a hidden gem called Bowrington Bridge Hotpot.

Marked by a vibrant neon sign and a traditional outdoor-market-style plaque, the restaurant's interior is styled with 1970s and 80s nostalgia, playing classic pop songs that evoke fond memories for local residents.

The restaurant's design draws inspiration from old public housing estates, featuring retro corridors, window grilles, red lampshades, traditional wedding-themed tableware, and classic round tables with red chairs to recreate the atmosphere of a vintage Cantonese teahouse. The management hopes that participating in the Gourmet Month initiative will help revive the bustling energy of Hong Kong's night scenes, offering a welcoming space for people to gather and chat.

The eatery's signature offering is a golden fish maw and chicken soup base, prepared by slow-cooking yellow feather chickens for ten hours to achieve a sweet and rich flavor. The beef selection, including premium cuts like ribeye cap and chuck flap, is sourced daily from fresh local steer. Diners can also enjoy fresh sashimi and various side dishes, making it an ideal spot to share a steaming hotpot with close friends.

Address: Shops 1-2, G/F, Chinaweal Centre, 414-424 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay

An oasis of Zen and creative mixology in Soho

For those seeking a tranquil space to enjoy a drink after a hearty meal, YUME, a hidden lounge in Central, offers a cozy retreat. Helmed by Francisco Ricafort, who has lived in Hong Kong for two decades and previously spent six months in Japan, the lounge is not a conventional Japanese bar. Instead, it draws subtle inspiration from Japanese aesthetics, using maple leaf installations, traditional shoji screens, and dynamic lighting to curate a minimalist and soothing environment.

Taking its name from the Japanese word for "dream," the lounge features a popular cocktail named F.YU, a refreshing blend of gin, shochu, shiso, and melon. Another favorite, Ukiyo, offers a rich and velvety texture by combining whisky with sesame-oil-washed sherry. Paired with artisanal Japanese gyoza, these drinks provide the perfect setup for a relaxing post-work drink.

Address: Basement, On Lok House, 39-43 Hollywood Road, Central

Street-style late-night delicacies in five-star luxury

Five-star hotels are also bringing street food culture into elegant dining spaces. Boasting stunning views of Victoria Harbour, the Lobby Lounge at Kowloon Shangri-La is a classic venue for business meetings or social gatherings. Noting the growing local appreciation for authentic grassroots flavors, Executive Chef Yau who has over three decades of culinary experience, led his team to design a brand-new Cantonese dessert and late-night snack series.

Available from Sunday to Thursday between 9pm and midnight, the menu offers freshly prepared traditional sweet soups and savory delicacies. A major highlight is the signature wooden-bucket tofu pudding, crafted from premium ground soybeans to ensure a rich aroma, served alongside black sesame soup, pistachio soup, and palm sugar syrup.

The classic red bean soup, slow-cooked with 30-year-old aged tangerine peel, offers a layered taste that honors traditional Chinese wellness philosophies. Alongside these sweet treats, the kitchen serves a playful savory creation called "pulled-sugar curry Cheung Chau fishballs," putting an upscale twist on a classic street-side snack.

Address: 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Nostalgic sips of childhood memories and claypot aromas

Further into Central's Soho district on Elgin Street, Bar Mind offers another creative stop. Managed by Jo Lo and Birstacla Wong, both former Diageo World Class champions for Hong Kong and Macau, the bar specializes in creative cocktails inspired by Cantonese culinary heritage, translating the familiar flavors of local diners and street food into sophisticated drinks.

Among the menu's unique highlights is the Claypot Sour, which captures the distinct smoky aroma of claypot rice by incorporating Chinese glutinous rice wine and Chinese sausage oil. For those looking for a taste of sweet nostalgia, the Mighty Malty reimagines the classic childhood beverage combination of Horlicks and Ovaltine. Together, these thoughtful creations evoke a comforting sense of bygone days with every sip.

Address: G/F, 11 Elgin Street, Central