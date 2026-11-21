Lan Kwai Fong Group Chairman Allan Zeman expressed strong confidence in Hong Kong's future in an exclusive interview, describing the Northern Metropolis as a transformative new engine that will reshape the city's economic landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Having served as an adviser to successive chief executives since Hong Kong's return to China, Zeman noted that the city's historical planning mindset resulted in chronic land shortages, high land prices, and an overreliance on finance, stocks, and real estate.

Spanning roughly 30,000 hectares, the Northern Metropolis will unlock vast tracts of land under a revised land policy that allows promising businesses to establish operations at significantly lower land costs, alongside plans to build around 500,000 residential units over the next 20 to 30 years and accommodate 250,000 households within a decade.

Backing the university town and revitalizing local retail with mega-events

Zeman voiced strong support for the Northern Metropolis University Town, recommending a focus on biomedicine, artificial intelligence technology, and culture and arts to fill gaps in Hong Kong's traditional industrial structure and cultivate local and international talent.

Positioned directly adjacent to Shenzhen, the development will allow Hong Kong companies, mainland firms crossing the Shenzhen River, and overseas enterprises to tap directly into the mainland market of 1.4 billion consumers and generate substantial job opportunities for young people.

Addressing the trend of Hong Kong residents traveling north to spend and the resulting slowdown in local retail, Zeman observed that rapid improvements in mainland dining and service standards combined with convenient cross-border transport make the shift natural.

To stay competitive, he urged Hong Kong's catering and retail sectors to reinvent themselves by elevating service quality and customer experiences while hosting more engaging festivals and mega-events.

He cited Lan Kwai Fong's Halloween celebrations this year, which drew a record 110,000 visitors on a single Saturday—comprising 50 percent locals, 30 percent mainland visitors, and 20 percent tourists from North America and Europe—as proof that innovative events can simultaneously retain local spenders and attract international travelers.

Confidence in election reforms and witnessing China's transformation

Ahead of Sunday's 2026 Election Committee subsector ordinary elections, Zeman praised Hong Kong's improved electoral system for fostering smoother, more efficient governance under the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong.

He noted that the upcoming election features broader representation across industries, with previously uncontested sectors now actively seeking nominations, laying a solid foundation for implementing Hong Kong's first five-year plan.

Zeman dismissed Western criticisms of Hong Kong's political system as unfounded, contrasting China's long-term strategic planning—such as lifting 800 million people out of poverty and launching the 15th Five-Year Plan—with short-term policy swings and wealth inequality in Western democracies, while commending Chief Executive John Lee and his team for their pragmatic, results-oriented approach.

Reflecting on his personal journey since arriving in Hong Kong in the early 1970s and obtaining Chinese nationality in 2008, the 77-year-old entrepreneur marvelled at mainland China's transformation.

Recalling decades-old 14-hour train rides from Changsha to Guangzhou and days when Shenzhen was still farmland, Zeman pointed to China's nationwide high-speed rail network, global leadership in electric vehicles—noting that he now drives only domestic electric cars—and the rising international prestige of Chinese designers.

Describing cross-border travel via the new Huanggang Port as seamless enough that Hong Kong and Shenzhen feel like one family without boundaries, Zeman confirmed plans to expand his Lan Kwai Fong brand further on the mainland, following over a decade of success in Chengdu with a tech-integrated riverside complex in Xi'an this year and future projects planned for Xiamen and Haikou.