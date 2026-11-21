A video circulating online on Saturday, November 21, captured a flurry of household items and toys being thrown from a high floor window at Oi Lim House, Yau Oi Estate in Tuen Mun.

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The footage showed a chaotic scatter of plush dolls, water cups, and clothes pegs littering the pavement as loose sheets of paper continued to drift down from above, with witnesses reporting that the objects were tossed out of a window from an 18th-floor apartment.

Family retrieves scattered belongings at the scene

When reporters arrived at the estate to follow up on the incident, all of the discarded items had already been cleared from the ground. Nearby, two young boys were seen being reprimanded by their family members.

It is suspected that the two children threw the belongings out of their home window, prompting their relatives to rush downstairs with a trolley to collect everything once they discovered what had happened.

Under the Summary Offences Ordinance, anyone who drops any object or allows anything to fall from a building to the danger or injury of any person in or near a public place faces a maximum penalty of a HK$10,000 fine and six months' imprisonment.