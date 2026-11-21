The Northern Metropolis Development Ordinance was gazetted on Friday, providing a legal foundation to accelerate land development, streamline approval processes, and attract enterprises to Hong Kong's flagship growth zone.

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Passed by the Legislative Council on November 12, the legislation facilitates town planning, land resumption compensation, building approvals, noise control, and cross-border movement, marking a key step in aligning Hong Kong's first five-year plan with the national 15th Five-Year Plan.

The Development Bureau and relevant policy bureaus are finalizing the first batch of subsidiary legislation for submission to the legislature in January next year, aiming for implementation within the first quarter.

Chief executive emphasizes quality and AI integration in infrastructure

Speaking at the International Infrastructure Project Leadership Summit on Friday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted Hong Kong's unique capability to connect national strengths with international opportunities.

Covering roughly one-third of Hong Kong's total land area, the Northern Metropolis is projected to house around 2.5 million people—one-third of the city's population—while creating 500,000 new jobs and contributing approximately 13 percent of local gross domestic product.

Lee stressed that realizing this vision requires building future-ready infrastructure that prioritizes quality over sheer quantity. Under Hong Kong's first five-year plan, smart city concepts guide transport, housing, greening, and public facilities, with artificial intelligence serving as a primary driver.

Authorities are accelerating the adoption of AI, advanced engineering technologies, and innovative construction materials across industries, particularly in construction, to optimize resource allocation, boost productivity, and improve cost-effectiveness. Lee also noted that during recent APEC meetings in Shenzhen, he actively promoted the Northern Metropolis and the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong—welcoming interest from entities such as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and technology firms—as well as to leaders from Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Thailand, and Chile.

University town, major transport links, and bond issuance drive momentum

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho told the summit that the government is adopting a planning-led and infrastructure-first strategy to supply around 900 hectares of formed land, over 70,000 residential units, and one million square meters of new economic floor area over the next five years.

InvestHK Director-General Alpha Lau Hai-suen added that the planned Northern Metropolis University Town has already drawn strong interest from local institutions seeking expansion as well as emerging and overseas universities looking to establish research centers in Hong Kong, creating substantial opportunities for campus construction partners.

Lau also pointed to major cross-border and regional infrastructure projects opening doors for engineering and construction firms under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement framework, including the Tsing Lung Bridge linking Tsing Lung Tau and North Lantau, the recently signed comprehensive agreement for the Northern Link railway, and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, which will complete tendering next year ahead of its target opening in 2035.

Meanwhile, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced at a Ministry of Finance US dollar sovereign bond issuance ceremony that the SAR government will issue around HK$150 billion to HK$200 billion equivalent in bonds annually over the next five years to fund infrastructure projects like the Northern Metropolis while advancing digital bond issuance and tokenization.