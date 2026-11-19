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HK temperatures to drop to 18 degrees tonight as monsoon hits
19-11-2026 11:19 HKT
Showers and thunder predicted before cold front sweeps the city
12-11-2026 18:51 HKT
Autumn breeze drops by HK before warmth returns next week
10-11-2026 13:37 HKT
Temperatures drop to 17.5 degrees, marking lowest record this autumn
10-11-2026 10:32 HKT
Temperatures drop to autumn low of 23.2 degrees
09-11-2026 10:30 HKT
Mercury to dip to 16 degrees on Tue as cool front arrives: Observatory
08-11-2026 13:17 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT