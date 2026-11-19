Temperatures plunged to eight degrees Celsius in Ta Kwu Ling on Saturday morning as an intense northeast monsoon brought cold conditions across Guangdong, with urban readings in Hong Kong forecast to range between 13 and 21 degrees.

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Automatic regional forecasts from the Hong Kong Observatory showed minimum temperatures dropping to 10 degrees or below across six New Territories districts, with Shek Kong dipping to nine degrees while Sheung Shui, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, and Lau Fau Shan each recorded 10 degrees.

Conditions will remain mainly cloudy with sunny periods and dry weather during the day, driving a sharp diurnal temperature swing as afternoon readings in Ta Kwu Ling are expected to rebound to 21 degrees, a 13-degree difference. Northerly winds of force four to five will gradually turn easterly later Saturday, with relative humidity between 50 and 80 percent.

Brief improvement before another monsoon surge

Forecasters expect conditions over southern China to improve briefly as a broad cloud band departs, though a strong easterly airstream will bring cloudier skies and slightly higher temperatures early next week.

Another surge of the northeast monsoon is forecast to reach the coast next Tuesday, triggering renewed temperature drops and scattered rain patches by midweek.

