AIA Hong Kong & Macau hosted its Healthcare Financing Summit 2026 on Saturday, bringing together government officials, regulators, healthcare providers, academics, financial planners, and industry stakeholders to advance cross-sector collaboration.

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Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, deliver ed remarks at AIA’s Healthcare Financing Summit 2026, reinforcing AIA’s commitment to supporting the long -term sustainable development of Hong Kong’s healthcare ecosystem.

Alice Liang, Chief Proposition and Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, share d AIA’s vision for closer insurer -provider collaboration to enhance healthcare quality and value for patients.

Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, spoke at AIA’s Healthcare Financing Summit 2026, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing quality and affordable healthcare in Hong Kong.

At the event, the insurer unveiled the Omni Healthcare Circle, a new partnership model with private healthcare providers designed to improve care quality, encourage appropriate and efficient use of medical resources, and support the long-term sustainability of Hong Kong's healthcare system.

Summit addresses rising medical costs and cross-sector solutions

Speakers at the summit included Insurance Authority Chief Executive Officer Clement Cheung Wan-ching, and Permanent Secretary for Health Thomas Chan, who shared views on the future direction of Hong Kong's healthcare ecosystem.

AIA Group Chief Executive and President Lee Yuan Siong also addressed attendees, reaffirming the group's commitment to supporting the sustainable development of healthcare in the city.

The gathering comes amid mounting pressure on healthcare financing in Hong Kong. Research commissioned by The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and conducted by the Centre for Ageing and Healthcare Management Research at PolyU CPCE found that private medical insurance spending rose by more than 60 percent between 2019 and 2023, while inpatient claim frequency climbed by 68 percent over the same period.

AIA Hong Kong & Macau Chief Executive Officer Alger Fung noted that insurers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders each play a vital role in keeping quality healthcare accessible and affordable as life expectancy rises and medical needs evolve. He added that the summit aims to unite different parts of the ecosystem around shared challenges and drive meaningful progress through closer provider collaboration and healthcare financing innovation.

Three pillars of the Omni Healthcare Circle

The Omni Healthcare Circle pairs clinical expertise with insights into healthcare utilization and patient journeys to help patients navigate treatment paths and anticipate costs more clearly. The initiative focuses on three core areas to support better health outcomes and patient experiences.

First, it seeks to broaden access to high-quality and appropriate care by connecting patients with evidence-based care pathways aligned with clinical guidelines from the Institute for Medical Advancement and Clinical Excellence and recognized international standards, offering greater consistency and predictability.

Second, it aims to give patients greater transparency and confidence through clearer, more objective information on care quality, outcomes, and efficiency so individuals can make informed decisions.

Third, it is designed to support timely treatment and a smoother experience by bringing providers and AIA together earlier in the patient journey to provide greater certainty around treatment plans and expected expenses while streamlining administrative processes.

Initial hospital partners and industry dialogue

CUHK Medical Centre and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong are the first private healthcare institutions exploring the model with AIA, with the insurer remaining open to partnering with additional like-minded private providers in the future.

Alice Liang, Chief Proposition and Healthcare Officer at AIA Hong Kong & Macau, explained that the initiative translates collaboration into practical action.

She noted that both hospitals have strong ties to leading Hong Kong universities, bringing strengths in clinical care, research, and innovative medical technologies that help use medical resources more efficiently while extending benefits to patients and the wider community.

The summit also featured panel discussions in which leaders from healthcare, insurance, and related fields exchanged views on applying the Omni Healthcare Circle model to foster greater transparency and more predictable patient journeys.