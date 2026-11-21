The Department of Justice, the Law Society of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Bar Association will co-organize the Sports Dispute Resolution Summit on December 1, aiming to highlight the city's strengths in developing into an international center for sports dispute resolution.

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The event seeks to further consolidate Hong Kong's standing as a leading global hub for legal and dispute resolution services.

Global legal experts to gather in Hong Kong

As major sporting events and the broader sports industry continue to expand, establishing fair, professional, and efficient mechanisms to handle conflicts has become increasingly critical to the sector's long-term growth.

The upcoming summit will convene prominent international specialists in sports law and dispute resolution, including representatives from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the French National Bar Council, the China Commission of Arbitration for Sport, and Hong Kong's own legal professional bodies.

Key local leaders scheduled to attend and deliver speeches include Deputy Secretary for Justice and Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Sports Dispute Resolution Cheung Kwok-kwan, Law Society of Hong Kong President Roden Tong, Hong Kong Bar Association Committee on Sports Law Chairman Hew Yang-wahn, and Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China Vice-President Kenneth Fok.

Through two dedicated panel discussions, participating experts will examine emerging trends and future trajectories in international sports mediation and arbitration across the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Asia, and the wider global community.

Building on local milestones and regional expansion

Cheung noted that the Department of Justice has been collaborating closely with local sports and legal sectors to forge partnerships with international and regional sports organizations, promoting Hong Kong's dispute resolution capabilities on the world stage.

He pointed out that the establishment of the Advisory Committee on Sports Dispute Resolution early last year and the launch of a two-year Pilot Scheme on Sports Dispute Resolution last December have both met with an encouraging public response.

With the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park and a steady lineup of major international tournaments taking place in the city, Hong Kong's sports industry is accelerating rapidly. Cheung emphasized that leveraging the "one country, two systems" framework, a robust common law tradition, world-class dispute resolution professionals, and synergies with the International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong positions the city as an ideal venue for resolving international sports disputes.

He also revealed that the headquarters of a major regional sports law organization is slated to be established in Hong Kong before the end of the year, with formal details to be announced in due course.

The summit will run from 9.30am to 1pm on December 1.

Registration is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, and interested members of the public or industry professionals can pre-register via the Hong Kong Legal Hub webpage.