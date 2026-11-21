Two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year and the world's highest-earning racehorse of all time, Romantic Warrior, has retired from racing, bringing a decorated career to a close.

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Romantic Warrior triumphed in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta in Dubai, breaking the track record at Meydan Racecourse.

Romantic Warrior dominated major races in Hong Kong, including winning the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup for a record four consecutive years.

The HKJC will hold a retirement ceremony at Sha Tin Racecourse this Sunday (22 November) to pay tribute to the world-class champion.

Owner Peter Lau (centre) said Romantic Warrior's achievements demonstrate the world-class standard of Hong Kong racing and further strengthen Hong Kong's position on the global racing stage.

The only Hong Kong-trained horse to win Group 1 races across four racing jurisdictions—Hong Kong, China, Australia, Japan, and Dubai—Romantic Warrior will be honored at a Hong Kong Jockey Club retirement ceremony at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, November 22.

Record-setting career and international milestones

Across his racing career, Romantic Warrior captured 15 Group 1 victories, the most by any Hong Kong-trained horse, and earned more than HK$288 million in prize money to claim the all-time global earnings record. Beyond his home-soil success, he delivered landmark overseas triumphs in varying climates, track layouts, time zones, and fields.

In 2023, he became the first Hong Kong-trained winner of Australia's Group 1 Cox Plate, followed in 2024 by a victory in Japan's Yasuda Kinen. In 2025, during an overseas campaign in the Middle East lasting nearly four months, he won the Group 1 Jebel Hatta in Dubai and set a new track record at Meydan Racecourse.

Reflections from owner and trainer

Owner Peter Lau noted that Romantic Warrior's accomplishments showcased the world-class standard of Hong Kong racing and strengthened the city's standing internationally. Lau explained that he chose the name "Romantic" to reflect hopes for a romantic retirement and "Warrior" to capture the horse's fearless character—qualities he feels the champion fulfilled while cementing his status as the greatest racehorse Hong Kong has produced.

Lau also expressed hope that fans will remember Romantic Warrior whenever they see his turquoise and green inverted-triangle racing colors and continue supporting local racing.

Trainer Danny Shum, who spotted the Hong Kong International Sale graduate at the sale and was struck right away by his physical presence, praised the horse's unwavering drive and resilience across demanding environments. Shum described Romantic Warrior as a warrior among warriors whose determination and fighting spirit embodied the Hong Kong spirit.

Farewell events ahead of move to Australia

Both Shum and Lau expressed reluctance at saying goodbye to the champion. Romantic Warrior will appear with his connections at Sunday's retirement ceremony at Sha Tin to greet supporters and express appreciation for their backing, before making his final public appearance in Hong Kong on December 13—LONGINES Hong Kong International Races day—ahead of heading to Australia to begin his retirement.