A dramatic street ambush unfolded in Yuen Long in the early hours of Saturday, when a group of men armed with golf clubs and bricks attacked a white private car on Kik Yeung Road.

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The incident, captured on a bystander's dashboard camera and widely shared online, ended with the targeted vehicle speeding away in the wrong direction down the road to escape the assailants.

Ambush outside Kik Yeung Road bus terminus

Dashboard camera footage shows the white private car driving past the Kik Yeung Road Bus Terminus and an adjacent five-a-side football pitch when five men suddenly rushed out from the roadside.

Several of the attackers wielded golf clubs and other hard objects, striking the vehicle without warning.

The driver swerved left and accelerated away, momentarily escaping the group's line of sight while the shocked witness recording the scene repeatedly urged his female passenger to stay inside and lock the car doors.

Shortly afterward, however, the white car circled the area and returned to the same stretch of road.

Upon spotting the vehicle again outside the football pitch, the assailants swarmed forward a second time, hurling bricks forcefully at the car's body and windows.

The driver swerved sharply and sped off the wrong way along Kik Yeung Road to flee, while the attackers dispersed immediately after watching the car disappear.

Police classify case as suspicious persons found

According to a police spokesperson, officers received a report from a passerby at 1.15am today stating that five to six non-ethnic Chinese men armed with golf clubs and bricks were attacking a white private car outside the Kik Yeung Road five-a-side football pitch.

Both the targeted vehicle and the assailants had already fled the scene before police arrived, and the case has been temporarily classified as suspicious persons found.