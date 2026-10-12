Headline Daily serves up city's flavor in new weekly section this Sat

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Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, is rolling out a comprehensive lifestyle revamp this Saturday, introducing a lineup of dedicated weekend sections to guide readers through Hong Kong’s culinary and leisure scenes.
Headlining the launch is "Let’s Eat," a dining section celebrating the city's East-meets-West culinary identity.
The weekly guide will spotlight trending eateries, classic cha chaan teng fare, Michelin-starred establishments, and neighborhood favorites across the territory— a food scene central to the city's culture and a major draw for travelers.
Alongside "Let's Eat," the Saturday paper will add several lifestyle sections, including "Let's Play," "Let's Buy," "Let's Shine," and "Let's Gossip."
Readers can flip through coverage of leisure spots, shopping guides, medical aesthetics and health, and entertainment news, as well as merging local attractions and short-trip tips for the Greater Bay Area.
To mark the launch, the newspaper is hosting a promotional giveaway featuring free ice cream outside the Citibank branch on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay between 4pm and 6pm this Saturday.
Meanwhile, members of MYNT—a new girl group formed by the singing-and-dancing show Magic Voice—featuring Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong Tsz-shuen, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo Ying-tung, will make a special appearance to celebrate with the public.
Published every Saturday, the paper promised to deliver weekly promotions, exclusive lifestyle perks, and curated consumer deals in upcoming issues.