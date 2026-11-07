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ENTERTAINMENT

Big Macs, beef cubes, and childhood quarrels: Gareth.T explores food as a vessel of memory

ENTERTAINMENT
3 mins ago
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For countless people growing up in Hong Kong, the classic McDonald’s Big Mac represents a shared generational memory, a sentiment warmly shared by local singer Gareth Tong Ling-shan, widely known as Gareth.T. 

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Speaking with Let’s Eat, Headline Daily’s Saturday food section and sister publication of The Standard, the artist explained that food serves as both a refined pursuit and a vessel for personal nostalgia. 

While fond of familiar comforts, he possesses an adventurous appetite and insists on sampling authentic local specialties whenever he travels to new destinations, finding inspiration across different culinary cultures.

A minimalist dining concept centered on balance

Driven by his dedication to dining, Tong once conceived plans to open an intimate, distinctive eatery of his own. 

Rather than maintaining an expansive menu, his ideal establishment would feature a deliberately concise selection of just three rotating dishes, such as sweet and sour pork, shrimp fried rice, or stir-fried scrambled eggs with tomato. 

The centerpiece and undisputed signature of this concept would be stir-fried beef tenderloin cubes with black pepper and potatoes.

Tong explained that perfecting this classic Cantonese dish had become a culinary quest of sorts, as he frequently noticed that most restaurants struggled to achieve harmony between the two main ingredients. 

In his dining experience, places either nailed the crisp exterior and fluffy interior of the potatoes while falling short on the beef, or delivered succulent meat accompanied by underwhelming potatoes that lacked the proper wok technique.

Travel discoveries and lingering schoolyard recollections

Beyond home comforts and Cantonese favorites, Tong highlighted Japanese burger rice as his most treasured overseas discovery. He described the combination of a thick, juicy hamburger steak perched over a bowl of warm steamed rice as the ultimate culinary indulgence.

When asked about his single most unforgettable food memory, however, Tong pointed to an unexpected moment from his youth. An avid lover of strawberries since childhood, he recalled an incident during secondary school when a dispute arose with a classmate over a single strawberry. 

Although decades have passed, the emotional resonance of that schoolyard quarrel remains vivid, proving that the memories attached to food can often outlast the flavors themselves.

Let’s Eat, which appears every Saturday, explores the city's dynamic dining landscape, culinary traditions, and weekend lifestyle culture.

Let's Eat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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