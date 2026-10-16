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FOOD & WINE

Headline Daily's 'Let's Eat' section debuts tomorrow

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago
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Headline Daily – The Standard's sister publication – is mapping out the local food scene with a dedicated weekend section starting tomorrow.

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A new dining section, "Let's Eat," will bring you the latest information on popular restaurants, hidden gems and Michelin-starred restaurants across the city to help readers find the best bites.

The initiative has quickly garnered support from a host of celebrities, chefs, and influencers, all eager to boost Hong Kong’s food and beverage industry.

Stars including Andy Lau Tak-wah, Anson Lo Hon-ting, Raymond Lam Fung, Charlene Choi, Stanley Yau Sze-chun, Goofy Yeung Nga-man, Chung Suet-ying and Jace Chan Hoi-wing have appeared in short videos encouraging readers to check out the new section. Many others – such as Show Keung To, Lokman Yeung Lok-man, Nancy Sit Ka-yin, Ron Ng Cheuk-hei, Julian Cheung Chi-lam, Sammy Leung Chi-kin, Kelly Cheung Hei-man, Hera Chan Hiu-wa, Alice Chan Wai, Jeannie Chan Ying, Stephanie Che Yuen-yuen, and Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang – have also lent their voices to promote Hong Kong’s culinary treasures.

Renowned chefs Ronald Shao Tak-lung, Lee Man-sing, Kwok Kam-man, Chau Sai-to, and Ricky Cheung Kam-cheung have also joined the campaign to promote "Let's Eat."

Notably, the revamped Saturday edition of Headline Daily will also carry several new lifestyle sections, including "Let's Play," "Let's Buy," "Let's Shine," and "Let's Gossip," covering entertainment, shopping, beauty and wellness, and celebrity news.

The launch will also come with a scoop as free soft-serve ice cream will be handed out between 4pm and 6pm outside the Citibank branch on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay tomorrow.

Members of MYNT – a new girl group formed by the singing-and-dancing show Magic Voice – featuring Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong Tsz-shuen, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo Ying-tung will also make a special appearance to support the new section.

Let's EatHeadline DailyMichelin-starred

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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