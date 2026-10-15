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FOOD & WINE

Yummy treats showcased each week in Headline Daily revamp

FOOD & WINE
27 mins ago
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(From left) Andy Lau, Charlene Choi, Anson Lo, Raymond Lam and Chung Suet-ying.
(From left) Andy Lau, Charlene Choi, Anson Lo, Raymond Lam and Chung Suet-ying.

Every great dish deserves a good guide. Headline Daily – The Standard's sister publication – is mapping out the local food scene with a dedicated weekend section starting this Saturday.

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The centerpiece of the revamp is "Let's Eat," a new dining section offering weekly picks from across Hong Kong's food landscape.

In a city hailed as a food paradise, the new guide will spotlight popular restaurants, hidden gems, and Michelin-starred kitchens to help readers find the best bites.

The announcement soon drew support from a roster of celebrities, chefs, and influencers – including Andy Lau Tak-wah, MIRROR's Anson Lo Hon-ting and Stanley Yau Sze-chun, Raymond Lam Fung, Charlene Choi, Goofy Yeung Nga Man, Chung Suet-ying, and Jace Chan Hoi-wing – who appeared in short videos urging readers to tune in this Saturday.

Notably, the revamped Saturday edition will also carry several new lifestyle sections, including "Let's Play," "Let's Buy," "Let's Shine," and "Let's Gossip," covering entertainment, shopping, beauty and wellness, and celebrity news.

The launch will also come with a scoop as free soft-serve ice cream will be handed out between 4pm and 6pm outside the Citibank branch on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay this Saturday.

Members of MYNT – a new girl group formed by the singing-and-dancing show Magic Voice – featuring Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong Tsz-shuen, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo Ying-tung will also make a special appearance to support the new section.

Published every Saturday from this weekend onward, the paper will carry weekly promotions, lifestyle perks, and curated deals – a standing invitation to keep reading.

Let's EatHeadline Daily

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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