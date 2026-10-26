logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

One cup shared by two: MIRROR's Keung To recalls warm childhood meals with his father

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

As ordinary as they were, cup noodles marked MIRROR's Keung To's strongest childhood memories — a hot cup shared with his father every morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Keung spoke about the food memories in an interview with Let’s Eat, Headline Daily’s new Saturday food section and a sister publication of The Standard.

For Keung, two everyday foods stand out from his childhood: instant noodles and hamburgers.

Growing up in a family of modest means, he recalled sharing a cup of instant noodles with his father every morning. Keung would eat the noodles, while his father finished the soup.

“Our family wasn't well off, so it was always one cup shared by two people,” he said.

Family visits to fast-food restaurants also left a lasting impression. Keung said he was usually the slowest eater, but still remembers the first time he managed to finish a hamburger before his father.

Asked about his favorite meal today, Keung said nothing beats having hot pot at home, noting that booking a private room at a restaurant can be expensive.

“Just buy ready-made ingredients, simple and convenient,” he said, adding that he can watch shows while eating at home and save the broth for the following morning. His preferred hot pot ingredients include spicy broth, duck blood, tofu and lamb.

Beyond Keung’s food memories, the second issue of Let’s Eat will also feature dishes to try at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, which opens on Thursday.

Published every Saturday, the section covers dining, food culture and weekend lifestyle ideas around the city.

Keung ToLet's Eat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Headline Daily's 'Let's Eat' section debuts tomorrow
FOOD & WINE
16-10-2026 06:00 HKT
(From left) Andy Lau, Charlene Choi, Anson Lo, Raymond Lam and Chung Suet-ying.
Yummy treats showcased each week in Headline Daily revamp
FOOD & WINE
15-10-2026 06:00 HKT
Headline Daily serves up city's flavor in new weekly section this Sat
NEWS
12-10-2026 18:14 HKT
‘Keung To’ imposter allegedly scams fan out of $1m
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-09-2026 23:13 HKT
From left: PwC Hong Kong’s E&M industry partner Beretta Ching, media industry leader Cecilia Yau, and E&M industry partner Andrew Wong
Hong Kong's entertainment industry to reach US$15 bln by 2030, outpaces global growth, PwC says
FINANCE
03-09-2026 17:25 HKT
MIRROR’s Keung To banned from driving for 3 months
ENTERTAINMENT
08-07-2026 18:30 HKT
Keung To banned from driving, must retake test after P-plate revoked
ENTERTAINMENT
15-05-2026 14:33 HKT
Crowds flood Causeway Bay as Keung To continues 27th birthday celebrations after emotional Kai Tak speech
ENTERTAINMENT
30-04-2026 19:13 HKT
MIRROR’s Keung To fined $1,000 over careless driving
ENTERTAINMENT
13-04-2026 17:12 HKT
MIRROR’s Keung To switches to budget Japanese car after minor crash
GOSSIP
27-01-2026 17:47 HKT
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
25-10-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.