One cup shared by two: MIRROR's Keung To recalls warm childhood meals with his father

As ordinary as they were, cup noodles marked MIRROR's Keung To's strongest childhood memories — a hot cup shared with his father every morning.

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Keung spoke about the food memories in an interview with Let’s Eat, Headline Daily’s new Saturday food section and a sister publication of The Standard.

For Keung, two everyday foods stand out from his childhood: instant noodles and hamburgers.

Growing up in a family of modest means, he recalled sharing a cup of instant noodles with his father every morning. Keung would eat the noodles, while his father finished the soup.

“Our family wasn't well off, so it was always one cup shared by two people,” he said.

Family visits to fast-food restaurants also left a lasting impression. Keung said he was usually the slowest eater, but still remembers the first time he managed to finish a hamburger before his father.

Asked about his favorite meal today, Keung said nothing beats having hot pot at home, noting that booking a private room at a restaurant can be expensive.

“Just buy ready-made ingredients, simple and convenient,” he said, adding that he can watch shows while eating at home and save the broth for the following morning. His preferred hot pot ingredients include spicy broth, duck blood, tofu and lamb.

Beyond Keung’s food memories, the second issue of Let’s Eat will also feature dishes to try at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, which opens on Thursday.

Published every Saturday, the section covers dining, food culture and weekend lifestyle ideas around the city.