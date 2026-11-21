Emergency services were called to Tak Fu House at Hau Tak Estate Saturday morning after a brown-and-black domestic cat was spotted stranded on top of an air conditioning unit on the third floor.

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Firefighters arrived at the scene after being called around 11.30am alongside inspectors from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to assist with the rescue.

At the scene, the cat was seen crouching precariously on top of the outdoor air conditioner, occasionally leaning half of its body over the edge and appearing on the verge of falling in a tense standoff.

Firefighters positioned themselves inside an upstairs apartment and extended a specialized animal rescue net out of the window, attempting to scoop the feline to safety, though the rescue had not yet succeeded at the time of reporting.