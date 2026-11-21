Police conducted an early morning enforcement operation on November 21 along Route Twisk at Tai Mo Shan—a notorious hotspot for illegal street racing—to combat speeding, illegal road racing, and unauthorized vehicle modifications.

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With the Macau Grand Prix currently underway and drawing heightened enthusiasm from local car enthusiasts, officers intercepted multiple high-performance sports cars during the sweep and towed several vehicles to a government detention center for inspection.

Photos circulating online showed at least four sports cars pulled over opposite Lui Kung Tin on Tai Mo Shan, surrounded by several police motorcycles while officers carried out inspections at the scene.

The heavy police presence sparked lively discussion among netizens online. Some motorists noted that police motorcycles and unmarked patrol cars had already been deployed along the entire stretch of the mountain road as early as 6am, with alerts actively circulating on public radio channels.

Other commenters remarked on the timing of the drivers' outing, pointing out the irony of heading up the mountain during the Grand Prix weekend only to be intercepted before even reaching the popular gathering spot at Hero Pavilion.