Temperatures across Hong Kong dropped sharply Friday morning as an intense northeast monsoon and a broad band of rain and clouds swept across the Guangdong coast, bringing widespread readings of around 12 degrees Celsius by midday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cold weather warning and public health advisory

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a cold weather warning at 11.15am, forecasting chilly conditions across the city today and tomorrow.

Urban areas are expected to see daytime minimums around 12 degrees, with temperatures in the New Territories and on higher ground dropping a degree or two lower.

In a special weather tip, forecasters noted that persistent rain and strong winds will create a noticeable wind chill effect throughout the day.

Members of the public, particularly those planning outdoor activities, are urged to dress warmly, monitor changing conditions, and check in on elderly neighbors and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Historic chill across the city

Today’s alert marks the second-earliest cold weather warning issued in November since records began, trailing the warning issued on November 16, 2009, at 4.20pm.

The last time the Observatory triggered a cold weather warning in November was on November 28, 2013.

Overcast skies and scattered showers dominated the territory today, accompanied by fresh north to northeasterly winds that reached strong levels offshore and on high ground.

While urban temperatures hovered around 13 degrees, most parts of the New Territories recorded just 11 to 12 degrees. The mercury plunged even further in elevated and northern areas, dropping to 10.8 degrees in Ta Kwu Ling, 7.5 degrees at Tate's Cairn, and a frigid 4.5 degrees at Tai Mo Shan.

Brief weekend rebound before another cool spell

Looking ahead, tomorrow morning will remain quite cool before sunny intervals break through during the day, with temperatures ranging between 13 and 21 degrees.

Cloud cover will thicken again over the following couple of days alongside brisk winds and a slight warming trend.

However, the relief will be short-lived. According to the Observatory's nine-day forecast, another surge of the northeast monsoon is expected to reach the southern China coast next Tuesday, bringing a fresh round of cooler temperatures and patchy rain by mid-week.

By next Wednesday, Hong Kong will see cloudy skies and occasional showers, with temperatures dipping back down to a range of 16 to 20 degrees.