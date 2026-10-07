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Two foreign cyclists injured after a collision in Sai Kung
06-09-2026 18:16 HKT
Four-hour parking meter debuts in Sai Kung to offer drivers breathing room
18-08-2026 18:12 HKT
3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat
25-06-2026 01:17 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
'Human' named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year
19-11-2026 03:01 HKT