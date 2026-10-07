A 71-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition on Thursday afternoon after suddenly collapsing while cycling with friends in a remote area of Sai Kung.

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The victim, surnamed Tai, was riding from GO PARK Sai Sha toward the Sham Chung campsite alongside two companions when he fell unconscious near Sham Chung pier at around 4:00pm. His friends immediately alerted emergency services.

Given the remote location, rescue personnel were dispatched alongside a Government Flying Service helicopter, which airlifted the unconscious cyclist directly to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for emergency treatment.

The man is understood to have a history of pre-existing medical conditions.