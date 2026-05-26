Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house

Burglars broke into a village house on Tai Mong Tsai Road in Sai Kung on Thursday night, stealing a Cartier brooch worth about HK$85,000 and a CCTV camera worth about HK$250, police said.

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The 42-year-old female resident, surnamed Li, returned to her home around 8pm to find the garden gate had been pried open and multiple rooms ransacked.

A preliminary count confirmed the luxury brooch and the surveillance camera were missing. The two suspects, described as about 1.65 to 1.75 metres tall and of medium build, were seen carrying tools.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Wong Tai Sin district criminal investigation team.