Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house

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Three missing elderly hikers found safe in Sai Kung
26-05-2026 13:31 HKT
3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway
26-05-2026 01:40 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT