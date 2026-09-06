Two foreign cyclists injured after a collision in Sai Kung

Two foreign male cyclists, aged 55 and 57, were injured Sunday morning after an out-of-control sedan collided with them on a road in Sai Kung.

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The crash occurred around 9.32am along Tai Mong Tsai Road.

A 57-year-old driver surnamed Wong, heading toward Pak Tam Chung, lost control of his vehicle opposite Tso Wo Villa and struck the two cyclists as they rode in the opposite direction toward Sai Kung Town Centre.

The 55-year-old cyclist sustained back injuries and was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, while the 57-year-old cyclist suffered a hand injury and was sent to Tseung Kwan O Hospital.

Both were conscious when they were being sent to the hospitals.

Wong remained at the scene to assist police with their investigation.

Dashcam footage circulating online captured the white sedan traveling along Tai Mong Tsai Road before abruptly crossing double white lines and mounting an embankment on the opposite side of the road.

The car struck the first cyclist, violently throwing him into the air, before hitting the second rider.

Both victims were knocked to the ground. The footage showed one cyclist writhing in pain and unable to sit up, while the other sat clutching his injured hand.

The car slid forward for a short distance before coming to a halt.

Several passersby and fellow motorists rushed over immediately to assist the injured men until emergency responders arrived.