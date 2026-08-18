Four-hour parking meter debuts in Sai Kung to offer drivers breathing room

The city's first four-hour parking meter is landing in Sai Kung, offering more flexibility for hikers and boaters who need longer stays.

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The Transport Department announced the new extended hours on its social media platform Tuesday, applying them to 35 metered parking spaces at the Pak Tam Chung parking lot.

Under the new arrangement, drivers can now park for a maximum of four hours per transaction, which can extend to eight hours remotely via the "HKeMeter" mobile app.

Meters with the extended time limit will be marked with green signage, while the remaining meters at the location will continue to operate with a two-hour limit.

The department explained that the change responds to growing demand from outdoor enthusiasts for longer parking durations, a need identified in the city's Transport Strategy Blueprint.

It noted that Pak Tam Chung Car Park serves as the pilot location for the new measure to optimize the use of existing parking spaces.

Currently, Hong Kong has approximately 11,000 parking meters, which typically have maximum initial parking times of 30 minutes, one hour, or two hours.