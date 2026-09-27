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NEWS

Po Pin Chau trail sees surge in visitors, AFCD prepares for National Day Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department reported that over the three-day period during the Mid-Autumn Festival and weekend, there were an average of 2,360 daily reservations to visit the Po Pin Chau section of the High Island Geo Trail in Sai Kung. The actual average daily visitor count was approximately 1,170, representing nearly 50 percent of the reservation figures.

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With National Day Golden Week approaching, the AFCD stated it would use insights and data from these three days to improve preparations and crowd management for the expected surge in visitors.

The Department observed that visitor numbers peaked between 10am and 2pm. Despite heavy foot traffic during these hours, officials reported that order was maintained and operations ran smoothly.

To manage the crowds, AFCD deployed extra staff to check reservations and adjusted quota slots for real-time bookings according to on-site conditions. Drones were used to monitor the trail and viewing platform, and visitors were reminded to stay within designated areas.

Additional photo spots were set up along the East Dam section of the trail to help disperse crowds and enhance the visitor experience.

Po Pin ChaureservationSai KungHigh Island Geo Trail

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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