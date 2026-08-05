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Snorkeller who chased blue swimmer crab sparks false alarm search in Sai Kung

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A snorkeller who drifted further out while chasing a blue swimmer crab triggered a search operation in Sai Kung on Monday night, with police, marine police and firefighters deployed before the man was found safe.

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Two men went snorkelling with "self-made oxygen" equipment at Little Palm Beach in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung around 8pm. They planned to return to shore around 11pm, but one man came ashore earlier and waited with a torch.

Unable to see his friend after some time, he feared the worst and called for help.

Rescue teams later found the man about 500-600 metres offshore, hidden by a cliff that blocked his friend's view. He was still snorkelling and unharmed.

The man said that he had chased a blue swimmer crab about a foot long and swam further than expected, losing track of time. He said he usually catches three or four crabs before leaving but did not realise how far he had gone.

Sai Kung snorkelling false alarm blue swimmer crab search and rescue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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