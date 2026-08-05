Snorkeller who chased blue swimmer crab sparks false alarm search in Sai Kung

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3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat
25-06-2026 01:17 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Three missing elderly hikers found safe in Sai Kung
26-05-2026 13:31 HKT
3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway
26-05-2026 01:40 HKT
Vessel capsizes off airport waters, multiple people believed overboard
18-05-2026 00:46 HKT
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT