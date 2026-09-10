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Two Sai Kung village houses burglarized in one night, over $470,000 in valuables stolen

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two village houses in Sai Kung were burgled within hours of each other on Wednesday night, with the residents reporting losses of about HK$470,000 in cash, jewellery and watches. 

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Police received a report at around 10.20pm yesterday from a 63-year-old man who reported signs of ransacking in one room of his village house on Tai Mong Tsai Road. 

During the police investigation, another 63-year-old man reported that the window of his village house had been pried open, with signs of ransacking inside. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that about HK$70,000 in cash, along with jewellery and a watch worth about HK$250,000, had been stolen from the first village house. 

As for the second village house nearby, it was found to be missing eight watches with a total value of about HK$150,000. 

The cases have been classified as connected burglaries and are being investigated by the Wong Tai Sin District Investigation Team.

No arrests have been made so far.

Sai Kungburglary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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