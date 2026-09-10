Two Sai Kung village houses burglarized in one night, over $470,000 in valuables stolen

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Two foreign cyclists injured after a collision in Sai Kung
06-09-2026 18:16 HKT
Burglars steal over $200,000 in cash, jewellery from Sha Tin flat
24-08-2026 03:34 HKT
Four-hour parking meter debuts in Sai Kung to offer drivers breathing room
18-08-2026 18:12 HKT
Jewellery worth millions stolen in French museum burglary
06-07-2026 08:32 HKT
Over $300,000 in cash and gold stolen from Lam Tin flat
02-07-2026 17:03 HKT
3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat
25-06-2026 01:17 HKT
Fo Tan burglary nets $750,000 worth of jewelry
14-06-2026 12:46 HKT
Police hunt two men over $280,000 Yuen Long villa burglary
08-06-2026 14:13 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT