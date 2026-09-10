Two Sai Kung village houses burglarized in one night, over $470,000 in valuables stolen

Two village houses in Sai Kung were burgled within hours of each other on Wednesday night, with the residents reporting losses of about HK$470,000 in cash, jewellery and watches.

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Police received a report at around 10.20pm yesterday from a 63-year-old man who reported signs of ransacking in one room of his village house on Tai Mong Tsai Road.

During the police investigation, another 63-year-old man reported that the window of his village house had been pried open, with signs of ransacking inside.

Preliminary investigations revealed that about HK$70,000 in cash, along with jewellery and a watch worth about HK$250,000, had been stolen from the first village house.

As for the second village house nearby, it was found to be missing eight watches with a total value of about HK$150,000.

The cases have been classified as connected burglaries and are being investigated by the Wong Tai Sin District Investigation Team.

No arrests have been made so far.