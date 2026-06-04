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2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two village houses on Ho Chung Road in Sai Kung were burgled on Wednesday night, with a Rolex watch worth about HK$80,000 stolen from one of them, police said.

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Police received a report from a 42-year-old man, surnamed Tsang, at 10.25pm that the windows and back door of his village house had been pried open and the unit ransacked. While investigating, officers found another nearby village house with a pried window.

A Rolex watch and a reusable bag were stolen from Tsang's unit. No losses were reported from the second house.

The case has been classified as a series of burglaries and is being handled by the Wong Tai Sin district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Sai Kung burglary Rolex

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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