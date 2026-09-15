Four houses remain available at Whitesand Cove with new batch to be launched within this week

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ZA Bank to rent four floors of Lee Garden Eight's office space
09-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Two foreign cyclists injured after a collision in Sai Kung
06-09-2026 18:16 HKT
Four-hour parking meter debuts in Sai Kung to offer drivers breathing room
18-08-2026 18:12 HKT
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat
25-06-2026 01:17 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln
26-05-2026 16:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT