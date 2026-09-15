Four houses remain available at Whitesand Cove with new batch to be launched within this week

Chinachem's luxury project Whitesand Cove in Sai Kung will release new fully furnished houses this week, with prices per square feet potentially reaching a new high for the area.

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The project opened a showflat for a fully furnished house of 2,243 sq ft on Tuesday, with renovation costs nearing HK$10 million. Thte house features a three-ensuite layout, with a maid's room, boasting a 570-square-foot garden and a 699-square-foot rooftop, with a private elevator.

Only four houses remain available, according to Helen Fung, sales and marketing director at Chinachem, with a new batch of detached houses expected to be launched this week.