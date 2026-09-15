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PROPERTY

Four houses remain available at Whitesand Cove with new batch to be launched within this week

PROPERTY
30 mins ago
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Helen Fung (left).
Helen Fung (left).

Chinachem's luxury project Whitesand Cove in Sai Kung will release new fully furnished houses this week, with prices per square feet potentially reaching a new high for the area.

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The project opened a showflat for a fully furnished house of 2,243 sq ft on Tuesday, with renovation costs nearing HK$10 million. Thte house features a three-ensuite layout, with a maid's room, boasting a 570-square-foot garden and a 699-square-foot rooftop, with a private elevator.

Only four houses remain available, according to Helen Fung, sales and marketing director at Chinachem, with a new batch of detached houses expected to be launched this week. 

Whitesand CoveSai KungChinachem

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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