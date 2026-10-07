Cyclist left unconscious after swerving to avoid pedestrian at Tak Long Estate in Kai Tak

A 43-year-old cyclist was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after swerving to avoid a pedestrian and crashing at Tak Long Estate in Kai Tak.

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The accident occurred at 9.14am as the man rode along an estate road toward Muk Chui Street. When a pedestrian stepped onto the zebra crossing outside Tak Ki House from the left, the cyclist swerved right to avoid a collision, lost control, and fell heavily onto the ground.

The man briefly fell unconscious and left a pool of blood on the road. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and sent him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he regained consciousness.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.