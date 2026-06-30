Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute

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$270m cocaine haul: Police seize another 120kg on Aberdeen yacht
30-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Indonesian sex worker found brutally murdered in Johor Bahru budget hotel
12-03-2026 02:17 HKT
Worker dies after electrocution on boat in Aberdeen
04-03-2026 01:08 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Aberdeen man loses thousands in online game account scam
04-11-2025 02:27 HKT
Vietnamese suspect's violent past exposed in missing Vitenamese woman case
26-06-2025 18:48 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT