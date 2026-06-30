Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute

A 53-year-old woman died after a dispute at a minibus stop in Wah Fu Estate, Aberdeen, with police arresting a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, authorities said on Wednesday.

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Police received a report around 10pm on Tuesday that two women were fighting at a minibus stop outside Wah Chui House in Wah Fu (II) Estate. Officers arrived to find a woman surnamed Fung lying unconscious on the ground with a head injury. She was rushed to Queen Mary Hospital but was pronounced dead at 11.22pm.

Initial investigations suggest the victim had argued and shoved with a 50-year-old woman before being pushed to the ground. Police arrested the suspect in Aberdeen on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. She is being detained for investigation.

The case, initially classified as fighting in a public place, has been reclassified as murder and is being handled by the District Crime Squad of Western District.