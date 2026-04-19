logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A minibus driver was arrested after a rear-end collision with a heavy goods vehicle in Tsing Yi, leaving 12 people injured on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred around 9pm as the driver lost control of the green minibus when traveling on Ching Hong Road near Ching Chung House and slammed into the rear of a parked truck.

The minibus’s front end was severely crushed, with its windshield and bumper torn off, whereas the truck sustained rear-end damage.

Among the injured were four men and eight women, aged 24 to 80, with some seen sitting by the roadside awaiting treatment. 

The injured were sent to Yan Chai Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital.

“I felt dazed after the collision,” said a passenger surnamed Li. “Although the force was not too strong from where I sat at the back.” 

Another passenger, Ng, recounted that the lights went off right after the crash. "Everyone seemed panicked but we got ourselves out and called the police."

The minibus driver, a man in his 70s surnamed Yeung, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Yeung reportedly passed a breathalyzer test. 

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Tsing Yicollisionminibus

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Elderly woman fatally injured after collision on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
11-04-2026 11:06 HKT
Car slides off transporter on Tsing Yi road, netizens call it 'basic error'
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-04-2026 05:58 HKT
The wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a ground vehicle on Monday at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
LaGuardia controller staffing may have violated procedures on night of collision, document shows
WORLD
31-03-2026 18:23 HKT
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
NEWS
27-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleto
Tracking technologies failed to prevent deadly LaGuardia collision, NTSB says
WORLD
25-03-2026 14:42 HKT
Man arrested for throwing bread at shop assistant, pushing elderly man in Tsing Yi
NEWS
27-02-2026 06:56 HKT
(Online photo)
Two injured as car swerves to avoid cat on Kam Tin Road
NEWS
17-02-2026 13:41 HKT
Emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on January 18, 2026. (AFP)
Train collision in Spain kills 39, injures dozens
WORLD
19-01-2026 15:03 HKT
7 injured after minibus slams into parked truck in Tai Wai
NEWS
09-01-2026 02:16 HKT
Safety vs practicality: Industry flags safety risks amid HK seat belt push
NEWS
08-01-2026 21:14 HKT
Costumed fans flock to Kai Tak for second day of Hong Kong Sevens extravaganza
NEWS
18-04-2026 13:01 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs
NEWS
17-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.