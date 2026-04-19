Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested

A minibus driver was arrested after a rear-end collision with a heavy goods vehicle in Tsing Yi, leaving 12 people injured on Saturday night.

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The accident occurred around 9pm as the driver lost control of the green minibus when traveling on Ching Hong Road near Ching Chung House and slammed into the rear of a parked truck.

The minibus’s front end was severely crushed, with its windshield and bumper torn off, whereas the truck sustained rear-end damage.

Among the injured were four men and eight women, aged 24 to 80, with some seen sitting by the roadside awaiting treatment.

The injured were sent to Yan Chai Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital.

“I felt dazed after the collision,” said a passenger surnamed Li. “Although the force was not too strong from where I sat at the back.”

Another passenger, Ng, recounted that the lights went off right after the crash. "Everyone seemed panicked but we got ourselves out and called the police."

The minibus driver, a man in his 70s surnamed Yeung, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Yeung reportedly passed a breathalyzer test.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.