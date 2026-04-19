Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested

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Elderly woman fatally injured after collision on Tsing Ma Bridge
11-04-2026 11:06 HKT
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
27-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Two injured as car swerves to avoid cat on Kam Tin Road
17-02-2026 13:41 HKT
Train collision in Spain kills 39, injures dozens
19-01-2026 15:03 HKT
7 injured after minibus slams into parked truck in Tai Wai
09-01-2026 02:16 HKT
Safety vs practicality: Industry flags safety risks amid HK seat belt push
08-01-2026 21:14 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT