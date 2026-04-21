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Elderly couple found dead in Po Tat Estate flat, police investigate

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A man and a woman, aged 77 and 71, were found dead in a flat at Po Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping on Wednesday afternoon, with police treating the case as suspicious, authorities said.

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Police received a report around 4pm that someone may have taken their own life at a unit in Tat Yan House. Firefighters forced entry and found the man hanged in the toilet, while the woman was found lying on a bed with a blanket covering her, displaying facial bruising and swelling around her right eye.

According to sources, the pair were former spouses who divorced mid-last year but continued living together. Their son had predeceased them. Earlier on Wednesday, the man's sister received a text message from him expressing suicidal thoughts and a desire to reunite with their deceased son. Concerned, she and her brother went to the flat and knocked on the door but received no response, prompting them to call police.

The Sau Mau Ping district regional crime unit is investigating the case.

Sau Mau Ping double death police investigation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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