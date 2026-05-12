Sau Mau Ping collision between truck and double-decker leaves 10 injured

Ten people were injured after a box truck collided with a double-decker bus and flipped on its side at an intersection in Sau Mau Ping.

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The incident occurred around 6.30am, when the box truck turned right on Po Lam Road toward Po Tat Estate and slammed into a Route 600 KMB bus heading toward Kwun Tong.

The impact sent the truck flipping onto its side, and drove the bus into a set of traffic lights.

On-site pictures captured the truck lying across the road and the left front of the bus shattered, with debris scattered on the ground.

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The truck driver, a 33-year-old man surnamed Leung, suffered leg injuries but managed to climb out of the truck on his own.

The bus driver, 39, surnamed Li, and eight passengers—three men and five women aged between 30 and 69—sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services arrived promptly, and all ten injured individuals were transported to United Hospital for treatment.

KMB confirmed the incident, stating the involved bus was moving across the junction on a green light when the truck ran a red light from the opposite direction to make the right turn.

The bus operator said it has sent staff to visit the injured and is cooperating fully with the police.

The crash caused road closure and congestion on part of Po Lam Road, with traffic gradually returning to normal after the road had reopened.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.