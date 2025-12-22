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SOCIAL BUZZ

Teenagers brandish knife and iron knuckles in park brawl, online footage sparks outrage

SOCIAL BUZZ
7 mins ago
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A video circulating online shows two teenagers engaged in a violent brawl at a park in Sau Mau Ping, with one brandishing a knife and the other armed with what appeared to be iron knuckles, sparking widespread outrage.

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The footage shows two youths, one in black and one in white, initially pushing each other and grappling on the ground. As the fight intensified, the youth in white pulled out a knife, its blade gleaming menacingly, from close range.

The youth in black stood up and stepped back to maintain distance but refused to back down even as friends tried to dissuade him. It became apparent he was holding iron knuckles. The youth in white initially put away the knife but pulled it out again when he saw his opponent would not retreat. The footage ends without showing the outcome.

Online reactions were strong, with commenters expressing shock and calling for police action. Comments included: "Completely outrageous – carrying a knife on the street, insane," "Someone will get hurt sooner or later," "Possession of an offensive weapon – prepare for jail time," "Has anyone reported this? So terrifying," and "If no one reports him, he'll keep carrying knives on the street."

Sau Mau Ping street fight offensive weapons

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