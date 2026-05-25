4 injured in head-on collision on New Clear Water Bay Road in Sau Mau Ping

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Sau Mau Ping collision between truck and double-decker leaves 10 injured
12-05-2026 12:51 HKT
Elderly couple found dead in Po Tat Estate flat, police investigate
07-05-2026 01:14 HKT
2 kilograms of cannabis seized in Sau Mau Ping traffic stop, driver arrested
21-04-2026 05:53 HKT
Taxi and KMB bus collide head-on in Clear Water Bay Road wrong-way crash
13-02-2026 02:45 HKT
Employee suspected of stealing HK$100,000 from safe at On Tai mall pharmacy
22-12-2025 02:24 HKT
Elderly woman dies after taxi collision in Sau Mau Ping
27-10-2025 00:39 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT