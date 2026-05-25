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NEWS

4 injured in head-on collision on New Clear Water Bay Road in Sau Mau Ping

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Four people were injured when a private car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with another car on New Clear Water Bay Road in Sau Mau Ping on Sunday afternoon, police said.

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The accident occurred around 2pm when a car traveling towards Sai Kung near Lee Hang House of Shun Lee Estate crossed the dividing line and hit a car heading towards Kowloon.

A 65-year-old male driver, surnamed Ho, sustained abrasions to his head, hands and legs. The other driver, a 60-year-old man surnamed Li, reported hand and leg pain. Two passengers, a 70-year-old woman surnamed Cheung and a 72-year-old man surnamed Tam, suffered head and hand abrasions respectively. All four were conscious and taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

Online images showed severe traffic congestion at the scene, with the silver car extensively damaged, its doors twisted and its windscreen shattered. The black car was seen parked at the roadside.

Sau Mau Ping head-on collision injuries

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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