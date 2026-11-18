The full commissioning of Phase 1 of the Integrated Waste Management Facilities (I·PARK 1), located on the artificial island off Shek Kwu Chau, has been postponed following a fire last month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a written reply to lawmakers' questions, the Environment and Ecology Bureau stated that the fire, which is suspected to be related to either welding works or smoking, primarily affected the upper and roof areas of the third incineration module inside the facility.

Damages included the aluminum roof cladding, supporting steel structural components, the ventilation system, air ducts, and piping.

The contractor is currently drafting a remediation plan, and the repair work has prompted a postponement of the facility's original schedule to become fully operational by the end of this year.

The Environmental Protection Department said it has already instructed the contractor to review and strengthen measures to eliminate fire risks, specifically in relation to the handling of hot works and tightening a site-wide smoking ban.

According to the bureau, the contractor ordered nine workers to leave the construction site this year after they were caught smoking, and penalized subcontractors 59 times, totaling approximately HK$810,000 in fines.