Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu courted Thai investment and sealed Hong Kong's first working holiday deal with Chile on Wednesday while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen.

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The deal followed a series of meetings Lee held with regional leaders to promote Hong Kong's role and explore mutual opportunities.

In a social media post titled "Meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand," Lee said Hong Kong-Thailand ties have long been close, with frequent economic and trade exchanges.

John Lee held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (left).

Citing a 30 percent increase in bilateral goods trade in the first half of the year, he briefed Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the opportunities ahead in the Northern Metropolis.

He said he had encouraged Thai businesses to establish a presence in Hong Kong and take advantage of its strengths and room to grow.

Lee thanked Bangkok for its continued support of Hong Kong's early RCEP accession and reaffirmed the city's commitment to deepening cooperation with Thailand in trade, finance and culture.

First Latin American working holiday partner with Chile

Lee then met the President of Chile, José Antonio Kast, and witnessed the signing of a bilateral Working Holiday Scheme (WHS) for youths of the two places.

He welcomed Chile as Hong Kong's first working holiday partner in Latin America, saying the deal would let young people from both places broaden their horizons, deepen mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The signing of the agreement on the bilateral Working Holiday Scheme.

Vietnam ties deepen as bilateral trade jumps 75 percent

Lee also met several ASEAN leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit, saying his talks with Vietnamese President Tô Lâm covered growing bilateral trade between the two places.

He said bilateral trade had climbed 75 percent since their last meeting two years ago — a result he called impressive.

John Lee held a bilateral meeting with the President of Vietnam To Lam.

There were also meetings with leaders of Malaysia and Brunei, as Hong Kong seeks to expand its regional trade network.

Lee will attend a welcome banquet for APEC leaders and representatives in the evening, with the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to follow on Thursday.

John Lee meets with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

John Lee held a bilateral meeting with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (sixth left)