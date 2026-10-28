John Lee highlights HK's role in green tech and bridging standards

Hong Kong is well positioned to develop new green technologies and bridge green standards between the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Wednesday.

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Speaking via video at the opening of the third edition of the One Earth Summit under the theme "Collective Flourishing for the Intelligent Age", Lee noted that accelerating climate change and biodiversity loss demand concerted global action, requiring the city to bridge the gap between green capital, innovation, and governance.

To date, Hong Kong has issued government green bonds with an equivalent worth of about US$33 billion, covering 116 green projects.

He highlighted that the government announced its First Five-Year Plan last month. The plan sets targets including reducing carbon intensity, raising the share of zero-carbon energy in the fuel mix from 25 percent to 30 percent by 2030, achieving a sustainable aviation fuel consumption rate of one to three percent for departing flights by 2030, and reaching zero landfill.

To strengthen climate resilience, Lee mentioned that the government is establishing an inter-departmental task force to build an "AI City Brain" system, providing risk early warnings and trend forecasts to improve coordination during extreme weather and major incidents.

He expressed confidence that the city can mobilize capital, technology, and talent to power sustainable growth.