John Lee to brief on Wang Fuk Court fire report at 2.45pm

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the independent committee's report into the Wang Fuk Court fire, nearly a year after the tragedy killed 168 people.

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The press conference comes a week after the committee submitted its report to the city leader, a document understood to be hundreds of pages long and more than 10 chapters.

Set for 2.45pm in the ground-floor lecture hall at the Central Government Offices, the briefing will see Lee joined by other principal officials.

According to earlier reports by Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, the government plans to overhaul building maintenance projects, raise the cap on fines for violations and criminalize bid-rigging in building maintenance.

It is suggested that a steering committee led by the chief secretary will be set up to drive the reforms and legislative changes.

The government, which has repeatedly vowed to deliver accountability for the tragedy, is expected to follow up on three key areas–criminal investigations, administrative accountability under the new Heads of Department (HoD) Accountability System, and political accountability.