(Video) Two seniors brawling on Tuen Mun Light Rail platform caught on camera

A video depicting a physical brawl between two elderly men at the Light Rail San Wai stop in Tuen Mun went viral on social media on Monday.

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The footage shows the two seniors wildly kicking at each other on the platform before one shoves the other to the ground, sending him tumbling right beside a stationary train.

The fallen man appeared to escape serious injury, quickly scrambling back to his feet to resume the fight before the altercation finally broke up.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted after the pair accidentally bumped into each other inside a train car earlier. The argument quickly escalated into physical violence once both men stepped onto the platform.

Bystanders reprimanded the pair for fighting in public, and the footage quickly sparked widespread discussion online.

Netizens dubbed the brawl "elderly MMA," with several commenters highlighting the extreme danger of the incident, noting that the senior could have easily rolled onto the train tracks.